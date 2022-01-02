MSI Stealth GS77 gaming laptop: Core i9 + RTX 3080 Ti 16GB + 4K 120Hz

MSI's new fleet of 2022 gaming laptops are here, with the flagship Stealth GS77 packing an Intel Core i9 CPU, and RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

MSI is taking the wraps off of its new 2022 series gaming laptops, with the introduction of the MSI Stealth GS series and its flagship GS77 model with a new "core black" color scheme and "more durable zinc alloy hinge".

Inside, the MSI Stealth GS77 gaming laptop uses the Intel Core i9-12900H processor from its new Alder Lake mobile CPU family, and up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory. There's a large 17-inch display that can be configured in 3 different ways: 1080p 360Hz, 1440p 240Hz, and 4K 120Hz -- 4K 120Hz will however require a hefty GPU -- so about that.

MSI is equipping its new flagship Stealth GS77 gaming laptop with NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, which packs 16GB of GDDR6 memory. There's an RGB gaming keyboard, USB 3.2 slots, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, Intel Killer 2.5GbE networking, and it all comes in a form factor that weighs 2.8kg.

MSI explains its new Stealth GS77 gaming laptop: "The award-winning Stealth GS series are the lightweight, powerful laptops for gaming and professional use. The GS77 comes with a new "core black" color and a more durable zinc alloy hinge. At less than 21mm for Z height, MSI managed to enlarge the touchpad and keycap size for a precise and comfortable typing experience. It is also equipped with six speakers for crisp treble and powerful bass. Business gamers will benefit from the webcam lock switch and support for up to100W PD charging for better security and mobility".