All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

First ever magnetic field detected from an exoplanet

A team of astronomers has used Hubble to identify HAT-P-11b, the first extrasolar planet found with evidence of a magnetosphere.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Jan 1 2022 2:00 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The exoplanet, HAT-P-11b, was found using the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) data.

First ever magnetic field detected from an exoplanet 01 | TweakTown.com

Astronomers have identified and confirmed 4,884 planets outside our solar system, with another 8,288 potential candidates. However, no magnetic fields around any of these exoplanets had been detected until now. A team of astronomers from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC), and many other institutes and universities published their findings in a new paper in Nature Astronomy.

The team observed HAT-P-11b, an exoplanet roughly the size of Neptune that orbits a K-type (orange dwarf) star found 123 light-years away from Earth, designated HAT-P-11. They found it using a technique known as Transit Spectroscopy, or the Transit Method, where the decrease in the brightness of a star periodically indicates a planet passing in front of it. It is used to detect exoplanets and reveal details about their atmospheres.

Hubble observed HAT-P-11b making six transits around the HAT-P-11 star while observing it in the ultraviolet spectrum. It also detected carbon ions in the atmosphere, for which the team believes the most likely explanation is the existence of a magnetosphere.

"This is the first time the signature of an exoplanet's magnetic field has been directly detected on a planet outside our solar system. A strong magnetic field on a planet like Earth can protect its atmosphere and surface from direct bombardment of the energetic particles that make up the solar wind. These processes heavily affect the evolution of life on a planet like Earth because the magnetic field shelters organisms from these energetic particles," said Gilda Ballester, a co-author for the paper.

You can read more from the paper here.

Buy at Amazon

The Planet Factory: Exoplanets and the Search for a Second Earth

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.64
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/1/2022 at 12:52 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:universetoday.com,

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.