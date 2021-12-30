All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Final Fantasy XV content developer making 'high-profile PS5 remake'

Final Fantasy XV and Atelier developer Mutan Inc is working on a new unannounced 'high-profile PS5 remake,' a job listing says.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 30 2021 3:49 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Work-for-hire support studio Mutan Insight Co. is working on a new 'high-profile PS5 remake,' a new job listings says.

Final Fantasy XV content developer making 'high-profile PS5 remake' 999 | TweakTown.com

Tokyo-based Japanese game studio Mutan Inc. is helping develop a new remake for PlayStation 5 and is hiring new positions for the project including:

The listings directly mention new optimized engines like Unreal Engine 5, hinting that Mutan could be helping Square Enix make the new Final Fantasy 7 Remake chapter 2 game. Mutan has helped Luminous Productions on Final Fantasy XV's myriad of post-launch DLC expansions and content drops, and has also worked on the Atelier franchise of games.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy XV - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.44
$16.44$16.44$15.66
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2021 at 3:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blog.hokanko-alt.com, gematsu.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.