Final Fantasy XV content developer making 'high-profile PS5 remake'

Work-for-hire support studio Mutan Insight Co. is working on a new 'high-profile PS5 remake,' a new job listings says.

The listings directly mention new optimized engines like Unreal Engine 5, hinting that Mutan could be helping Square Enix make the new Final Fantasy 7 Remake chapter 2 game. Mutan has helped Luminous Productions on Final Fantasy XV's myriad of post-launch DLC expansions and content drops, and has also worked on the Atelier franchise of games.