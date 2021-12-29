All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GameStop is gathering creators for its new NFT marketplace

GameStop is currently opening up submissions for its new NFT marketplace, wants creators to sign up so it has something to sell.

Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 10:28 AM CST
GameStop is getting into NFTs, and plans to open an dex (decentralized exchange) on the Ethereum blockchain. Now it's recruiting creators to help fill its digital store shelves.

GameStop is gathering creators for its new NFT marketplace 545 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a bid to pivot into emerging million-dollar digital trends, GameStop is delving headlong into the new NFT blockchain craze. The company will launch an NFT marketplace in the hopes of making royalties and revenues on peer-to-peer art/content exchanges. There's just one problem: GameStop doesn't have anything to sell just yet.

Now the ailing retailer has opened up a submissions and sign-up page on its NFT marketplace page. GameStop wants to recruit NFT creators so it has something to peddle in its marketplace. The sign-up page is pretty straightforward and asks basic questions like "why do you want to make NFTs for our platform?" and requires links to previously-created content. It's a vetting process that could see only a handful of NFT creators getting the opportunity to sell their content on the new market.

While details on GameStop's NFT plans are slim--the company really doesn't own any IPs or content from which it can create from, hence the need for independent creators--recent job listings give some clues.

GameStop is currently hiring four NFT-related roles including:

  1. Sr Software Engineer - NFT Platform
  2. Software Engineer - NFT Platform
  3. Software Engineer - NFT Platform
  4. Accounting Manager, Blockchain
NEWS SOURCE:nft.gamestop.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

