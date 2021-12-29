All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This M.2 SSD cooler has a blower-style fan for NVMe M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSDs

Chinese manufacturer teases active M.2 SSD cooler, rocks blower-style fan for super-fast Gen 4 and upcoming Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSDs.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Dec 29 2021 6:25 PM CST
If you're running a new PCIe 4.0-powered NVMe M.2 SSD and crank a few gigabytes per second through it constantly, you'll know that they get hot... real hot... and next-gen PCIe 5.0-based NVMe M.2 SSDs are only going to run even hotter.

This M.2 SSD cooler has a blower-style fan for NVMe M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSDs
This is where Chinese manufacturer, Josbo, steps in with the introduction of its new active cooler for PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs. The SSD cooler has a thermal pad under its contact base, attaching to the NVMe M.2 SSD and the cooler, with a built-in aluminum heat sink that will absorb the heat from your ultra-fast NAND flash.

The best part is the blower-style Turbo fan that can push a huge 3000RPM, with a maximum air volume of 4.81 CFM, with a maximum noise of 27.3 dBA. Josbo has the SSD cooler in a black chassis, which looks really cool -- it won't stand out in your system, but it will at the same time -- all while looking after your super-fast SSD.

This M.2 SSD cooler has a blower-style fan for NVMe M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSDs

It might sound unnecessary, but with next-gen PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs pumping north of 14GB/sec, that NAND flash is going to be operating extremely hot and require active cooling... and I can't wait.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, ithome.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

