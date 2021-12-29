This M.2 SSD cooler has a blower-style fan for NVMe M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSDs

If you're running a new PCIe 4.0-powered NVMe M.2 SSD and crank a few gigabytes per second through it constantly, you'll know that they get hot... real hot... and next-gen PCIe 5.0-based NVMe M.2 SSDs are only going to run even hotter.

This is where Chinese manufacturer, Josbo, steps in with the introduction of its new active cooler for PCIe NVMe M.2 SSDs. The SSD cooler has a thermal pad under its contact base, attaching to the NVMe M.2 SSD and the cooler, with a built-in aluminum heat sink that will absorb the heat from your ultra-fast NAND flash.

The best part is the blower-style Turbo fan that can push a huge 3000RPM, with a maximum air volume of 4.81 CFM, with a maximum noise of 27.3 dBA. Josbo has the SSD cooler in a black chassis, which looks really cool -- it won't stand out in your system, but it will at the same time -- all while looking after your super-fast SSD.

It might sound unnecessary, but with next-gen PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs pumping north of 14GB/sec, that NAND flash is going to be operating extremely hot and require active cooling... and I can't wait.