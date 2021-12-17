LG unveils new 27-inch and 31.5-inch 4K UltraFine OLED Pro monitors

LG has just unveiled its new UltraFine Pro OLED monitors in 27-inch and 32-inch form, both with some beautiful OLED panels and suited for professionals and workstation PCs.

The new LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors offer 4K 60Hz with a huge 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The new displays have independent pixel control for what should be beautiful color fidelity and coverage, where we should also lose the halo effects -- aka blooming -- that other premium LCD monitors have.

Because this is a professional monitor, LG includes a detachable self-calibration sensors and hoods of the monitor. LG includes a free-to-download Calibration Studio software, something that will calibrate sensors and calculate light emitted from the monitor at specific moments that you schedule, and then it'll immediately adjust to stay perfectly accurate -- providing you with the very best color possible. LG includes a hood that can be used to limit reflections and glare.

Seo Young-jae, Senior Vice President and head of the IT business unit, LG Electronics Business Solutions Company explained: "Designed with creative professionals in mind, our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration. The incredible accuracy, wide color gamut and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries".