LG unveils new 27-inch and 31.5-inch 4K UltraFine OLED Pro monitors

LG unveils its new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors: 27-inch and 32-inch offerings both with 4K 60Hz + USB-C with Power Delivery.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Dec 17 2021 11:31 PM CST
LG has just unveiled its new UltraFine Pro OLED monitors in 27-inch and 32-inch form, both with some beautiful OLED panels and suited for professionals and workstation PCs.

LG unveils new 27-inch and 31.5-inch 4K UltraFine OLED Pro monitors 01 | TweakTown.com
The new LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors offer 4K 60Hz with a huge 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The new displays have independent pixel control for what should be beautiful color fidelity and coverage, where we should also lose the halo effects -- aka blooming -- that other premium LCD monitors have.

Because this is a professional monitor, LG includes a detachable self-calibration sensors and hoods of the monitor. LG includes a free-to-download Calibration Studio software, something that will calibrate sensors and calculate light emitted from the monitor at specific moments that you schedule, and then it'll immediately adjust to stay perfectly accurate -- providing you with the very best color possible. LG includes a hood that can be used to limit reflections and glare.

LG unveils new 27-inch and 31.5-inch 4K UltraFine OLED Pro monitors 02 | TweakTown.com
LG unveils new 27-inch and 31.5-inch 4K UltraFine OLED Pro monitors 03 | TweakTown.com

Seo Young-jae, Senior Vice President and head of the IT business unit, LG Electronics Business Solutions Company explained: "Designed with creative professionals in mind, our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration. The incredible accuracy, wide color gamut and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

