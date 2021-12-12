All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony publishes dual-GPU PlayStation patent on WIPO database

Sony has published its innovative dual-GPU PlayStation console patent on Worldwide Intellectual Property Organization database.

Published Sun, Dec 12 2021 4:57 PM CST
Sony has published its dual-GPU PlayStation console and cloud network patent to the World Intellectual Property Organization, securing the design in the worldwide market.

Back in 2020, Sony published an interesting patent for "scalable game console CPU/GPU design for home console and cloud gaming" that could be used in a high-end PS5 Pro. The document outlines a wide array of designs, embodiments, and permutations, but the most interesting is a PlayStation console design with two GPUs, which begs the question: What if Sony releases a mega-powerful PlayStation 5 Pro with two 7nm Zen 2 SoCs, effectively doubling GPU and CPU power?

In a world with massive chip restrictions, thermal limitations, and intimidating manufacturing costs, the idea seems fanciful. The patent itself outlines different design ideas including a console with two built-in GPUs on the same die, two SoCs connected together internally, or even an external GPU design that can hook up to the PS5 to supercharge graphics performance. The patent recognizes there's significant hurdles to tackle such as frame buffer management for rendering, and even offers solution like multi-plex rendering.

We've already made an extensive outline of the patent here.

Sony registering the patent in the WIPO adds further legitimacy to Sony's potential motivations, but remember this is just a document that details hypothetical technological scenarios. There is no confirmation that this patent will be used in a finalized product.

Thanks to Zuby_Tech for the info.

NEWS SOURCES:patentscope.wipo.int, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

