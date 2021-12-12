All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Only 1% of all NFTs sell for big money, study finds

The average sale price of NFTs shows that only 1% of actual NFT assets are sell for more than $1,500, most are priced cheaply.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Dec 12 2021 3:50 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Only 1% of NFT assets are sold for over $1,500, a new study has found.

Only 1% of all NFTs sell for big money, study finds 444 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NFTs could be the next paradigm shift for gaming, especially when it comes to in-game collectibles, cosmetics, and overall monetization. In an attempt to demystify the NFT market researchers Matthieu Nadini, Laura Alessandretti, Flavio Di Giacinto, Mauro Martino, Luca Maria Aiello and Andrea Baronchelli have published a thorough study on the current NFT scene. The results are pretty surprising.

The scientists start out by first defining what an NFT is: "An NFT is a unit of data stored on a blockchain that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable, while offering a unique digital certificate of ownership for the NFT. Several types of digital objects can be associated to an NFT including photos, videos, and audio. NFTs are now being used to commodify digital objects in different contexts, such as art, gaming, and sports collectibles."

While NFTs have a distinct quick-rich-quick connotation, the data shows that only 1% of NFT assets are actually sold for over $1,500. Most of the NFTs, or roughly 75%, are sold for less than $15. The study also shows that NFTs labeled as art and buzzwords like metaverse sell for more than others with top-line prices of the 1% hitting $6,200 and $9,400 respectively.

Only 1% of all NFTs sell for big money, study finds 545 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: Ubisoft's 'playable NFTs' are cosmetics that you can sell for crypto

What's most interesting is how the top 10% of NFT buyers and sellers comprise 85% of all the transactions--once you buy or sell you're more likely to keep doing so, which will make publishers like Ubisoft and EA quite happy--and only 20% of all NFTs sold between 2017 - 2021 on Etherum and WAX were re-sold.

In other words, the NFT market absolutely has whales and patient owners who very much HODL.

NEWS SOURCE:osf.io

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.