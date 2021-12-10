All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Hellblade II Senua's Saga gameplay is entrancingly bizarre

Ninja Theory's Hellblade II is a mesmerizing spectacle of psychological weirdness, new gameplay footage shows cinematic scope.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Dec 10 2021 12:03 PM CST
Hellblade II's first-ever gameplay footage keeps things super weird and visually enticing.

Ninja Theory debuted Hellblade II Senua's Saga gameplay at The Game Awards, and as you might expect, the game looks absolutely incredible. The first game was a metaphorical and psychological foray into a fractured mind, and Hellblade II ramps things up a notch with more twisted memories. The gameplay shows Senua and her Norse raiders attacking a hulking giant that's been cut in half, who also predictably eats enemies like snacks.

The new trailer shows just how far Ninja Theory has come, complete with impressive graphics, high-res textures, immaculate lighting effects, and of course some of the best motion capture in the games industry. Interactive gameplay seamlessly flows in and out of cinematic sequences to portray an engaging cinematic experience.

Hellblade II doesn't have a release date yet but it's coming exclusively to Xbox and PC platforms and only on next-gen hardware. It won't release on PlayStation like Senua's Sacrifice did.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

