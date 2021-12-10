New Star Trek Resurgence game revealed from Telltale veterans

Star Trek Resurgence is a new story-driven action game from Telltale vets with meaningful choices and impacting consequences.

A new Star Trek game is coming out of hyperspace to a console near you.

At the Game Awards 2021 showcase, indie devleoper Dramatic Labs revealed a new story-driven game called Star Trek Resurgence. While it does have some action sequences, Resurgence is primarily a narrative game where players make choices and follow an interactive branching path.

Star Trek Resurgence's dev team includes 20+ former Telltale writers, developers, designers, artists, and producers, and the devs promise Resurgence will be "familiar to fans of Telltale's unique style of gameplay."

Star Trek Resurgence is due out Spring 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Star Trek Resurgence key features

Narrative driven with choice and effect

Action elements include: Phaser battles, shuttle piloting, tricoder scanning, stealth and more

Third-person view

Two main characters in perspective-shifting storylines and gameplay

Set in the year 2380 immediately following Next Generation films

Built in Unreal Engine

Singleplayer-only, no microtransactions or DLC

Developed by Dramatic Labs, a fully remote studio with Telltale Games veterans

Set "shortly after" Next Generation

To deliver a thought-provoking story-rich adventure