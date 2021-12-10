New Star Trek Resurgence game revealed from Telltale veterans
Star Trek Resurgence is a new story-driven action game from Telltale vets with meaningful choices and impacting consequences.
A new Star Trek game is coming out of hyperspace to a console near you.
At the Game Awards 2021 showcase, indie devleoper Dramatic Labs revealed a new story-driven game called Star Trek Resurgence. While it does have some action sequences, Resurgence is primarily a narrative game where players make choices and follow an interactive branching path.
Star Trek Resurgence's dev team includes 20+ former Telltale writers, developers, designers, artists, and producers, and the devs promise Resurgence will be "familiar to fans of Telltale's unique style of gameplay."
Star Trek Resurgence is due out Spring 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Star Trek Resurgence key features
- Narrative driven with choice and effect
- Action elements include: Phaser battles, shuttle piloting, tricoder scanning, stealth and more
- Third-person view
- Two main characters in perspective-shifting storylines and gameplay
- Set in the year 2380 immediately following Next Generation films
- Built in Unreal Engine
- Singleplayer-only, no microtransactions or DLC
- Developed by Dramatic Labs, a fully remote studio with Telltale Games veterans
- To deliver a thought-provoking story-rich adventure
Star Trek: Resurgence is an interactive narrative video game that tells an original story set in the era shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stationed aboard the U.S.S. RESOLUTE, players will assume the role of two principal characters, First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz, as they unravel a sinister mystery involving two alien civilizations on the brink of war. Throughout the game, players will immerse themselves in the Star Trek universe, interacting with new and returning characters through a variety of dialogue and action gameplay to determine the course of the story.