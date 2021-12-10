Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC: $69.99 on Epic Games Store with 4K 120FPS

Final Fantasy 7 Remake's PC version will cost $69.99 and is exclusive to the Epic Games Store, offering up to 4K 120FPS perf.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to PC, but gamers are going to pay a premium.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake and its INTERmission DLC are coming to PC as an upgraded bundle on December 16. The game will cost a premium $69.99 and is exclusive to the Epic Games Store (at least for now). It will not be available on Steam. This is the first time a mainline publisher has released a high-profile PC port with the new $69.99 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S price tag.

While PC gamers are pushing back against the move, Square Enix asserts that FF7R Intergrade will be optimized for PC hardware and offer high-end performance targets like 4K 120FPS. The PC spec requirements are pretty lenient and you can play FF7R on an i5-3300 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a GTX 780 on minimum settings.

With improved textures, lighting, background environments, a fully customizable "Photo Mode," and more, FINAL FANTASY VII INTERGRADE for PC also features 4K support, HDR support, XInput and DirectInput compliant controller support, keyboard and mouse support, plus the highest spec PCs could see a performance of up to 120 frames per second."

FF7R executive producer Yoshinori Kitase believes the Epic Games Store is a place where enthusiasts gather: "I get the impression that people who use the Epic Games Store are some of the most cutting-edge and enthusiastic players, even amongst PC gamers,"

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will release December 16 exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

