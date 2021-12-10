Build-A-Bear unveils new Matrix Bear ahead of The Matrix Resurrections

This new Matrix-themed bear dubbed 'Matrix Bear' from Build-A-Bear can't dodge bullets, but when it's ready, it won't have to.

The Matrix Resurrections is less than two weeks away, with Build-A-Bear unveiling a new Matrix-themed bear which has been called the "Matrix Bear".

The new Matrix Bear has been created for the upcoming Matrix Resurrections movie that drops on December 22, with a wicked green-and-black patterned style. On one of the feet, the Matrix Bear has "The Matrix" logo on it, while you can grab the optional "hacker costume" which I just did and will give my Matrix Bear a huge hug when it arrives in January 2022.

Build-A-Bear explains: "Now you can enter The Matrix with the first-ever Matrix Bear by your side! This ultra-cool collector's item is inspired by the iconic science fiction film trilogy. This cyberpunk bear has green and black computer coded fur with the Matrix logo on its paw pad. Matrix Bear is ready to rebel against any dystopian future ahead thanks to its hacker costume, which includes a black trench coat and matching sunglasses. You're not in a simulated reality-Matrix Bear really does make an action-packed gift for movie fans and collectors!"

There's unfortunately only a Neo "Matrix Bear" and no Trinity, Morpheus, or Agent Smith "Matrix Bear". Pity, as they'd look awesome in a collection. I've just ordered by Matrix Bear, and I can't wait to have it.

You can buy your own Matrix Bear here on the Build-A-Bear website.