Build-A-Bear unveils new Matrix Bear ahead of The Matrix Resurrections

This new Matrix-themed bear dubbed 'Matrix Bear' from Build-A-Bear can't dodge bullets, but when it's ready, it won't have to.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Dec 10 2021 1:48 AM CST
The Matrix Resurrections is less than two weeks away, with Build-A-Bear unveiling a new Matrix-themed bear which has been called the "Matrix Bear".

The new Matrix Bear has been created for the upcoming Matrix Resurrections movie that drops on December 22, with a wicked green-and-black patterned style. On one of the feet, the Matrix Bear has "The Matrix" logo on it, while you can grab the optional "hacker costume" which I just did and will give my Matrix Bear a huge hug when it arrives in January 2022.

Build-A-Bear explains: "Now you can enter The Matrix with the first-ever Matrix Bear by your side! This ultra-cool collector's item is inspired by the iconic science fiction film trilogy. This cyberpunk bear has green and black computer coded fur with the Matrix logo on its paw pad. Matrix Bear is ready to rebel against any dystopian future ahead thanks to its hacker costume, which includes a black trench coat and matching sunglasses. You're not in a simulated reality-Matrix Bear really does make an action-packed gift for movie fans and collectors!"

There's unfortunately only a Neo "Matrix Bear" and no Trinity, Morpheus, or Agent Smith "Matrix Bear". Pity, as they'd look awesome in a collection. I've just ordered by Matrix Bear, and I can't wait to have it.

You can buy your own Matrix Bear here on the Build-A-Bear website.

The Matrix Trilogy [Blu-ray]

NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, buildabear.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

