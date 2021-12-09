All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Starfield PC coming to Steam, Microsoft Store, Bethesda.net launcher

Great news for PC gamers: Starfield is coming to Steam, which means the game will be much easier to mod when it releases in 2022.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Dec 9 2021 4:03 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Starfield's PC version will be available on at least three platforms: Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the Bethesda.net launcher.

Starfield PC coming to Steam, Microsoft Store, Bethesda.net launcher 1 | TweakTown.com

Starfield's Steam page just went live today confirming that, yes, the game will be sold on the platform. This is great news for gamers who plan to mod and alter Starfield, considering modding games isn't too easy on Game Pass PC titles. The storefront page doesn't reveal any new information about the upcoming singleplayer space RPG, but it does further solidify the game's November 11, 2022 release date.

This really isn't much of a surprise. Microsoft has regularly released its first-party games on Steam in an effort to maximize sales and Bethesda's huge new RPG should be no different. Starfield is the biggest game Bethesda Game Studios has ever made, and merges science with techno-fantasy complete with interstellar exploration and new game mechanics.

Starfield is also being built on a new next-gen Creation Engine will be exclusively released on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC with no last-gen systems holding the game back.

Read Also: Starfield set in year 2330 in systems 50 light-years from Solar System

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$69.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/9/2021 at 4:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.