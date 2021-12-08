All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

CIA director hints at the agency's 'important priority' with crypto

The director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has discussed the agency's 'important priority' with cryptocurrency.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Dec 8 2021 3:33 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The current director for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has said the agency has already got projections in motion for cryptocurrency.

CIA director hints at the agency's 'important priority' with crypto 01 | TweakTown.com

William Burns, the CIA director, answered a question regarding cryptocurrency at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit that was held on Monday, where Burns said that the agency already has projects that are focussed on gathering intelligence about cryptocurrency and that these projects were conceived by Burns' predecessor, David Cohen.

"My predecessor had started this. [They] had set in motion a number of different projects focused on cryptocurrency and trying to look at second- and third-order consequences as well and helping with our colleagues in other parts of the U.S. government to provide solid intelligence on what we're seeing as well," said Burns.

Burns' response didn't mention any specifics about the projects, but he did say that it developing knowledge about cryptocurrency and building a reliable base of knowledge was an "important priority" for the CIA. Additionally, Burns said that he is planning on putting "resources and attention" towards improving these projects.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.