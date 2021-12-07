Marvell milestone: will ship its 5 billionth HDD controller next month

Marvell will ship its 5 billionth HDD controller in January 2022, with the milestone taking 25 years to reach and what a milestone.

The company explained in a press release that the "achievement is a testament to the longevity of Marvell's HDD business and underscores the company's ongoing commitment to investing in and developing cutting-edge Bravera™ HDD products and IP to address the ever-increasing need for greater storage capacity".

Marvell has been at the forefront of the new push of continued digital transformation across multiple industries: cloud services, digital payments, artificial intelligence, and 5G, requiring higher capacity data storage. Marvell's in-house Bravera HDD controller and preamplifier solutions power over 1500+ HDD-related patents, as well as 18 generations of Read Channel IP.

Dan Christman, Executive Vice President, Storage Group at Marvell said: "Reaching our 5 billionth HDD controller shipment is a huge accomplishment and we'd like to take a moment to thank our longstanding customers and partners for their trust and collaboration over many years. We celebrate this milestone alongside them".

He continued: "We remain deeply committed to the HDD market and will continue to invest in leading-edge Bravera technologies that advance the next generation of cloud data storage infrastructure".

Joel Drewes, Vice President of Electronics Supply Chain at Seagate explained: "A trusted supplier for more than 25 years, Marvell has collaborated on a number of Seagate's industry-firsts including the initial enterprise HDD SoC. With the datasphere doubling every three years, driving innovation with key partners like Marvell will be critical to supporting mass capacity growth and enhancing value for our customers".

Kyle Yamamoto, Vice President of Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. HDD Business Unit said: "Marvell's state-of-the-art HDD controller and preamplifier technologies have proven instrumental in the development of our cloud-scale capacity HDD products. We congratulate Marvell on its amazing milestone achievement, and as one of our most trusted and strategic suppliers, we look forward to our continued collaboration in developing advanced solutions to meet the demand for hyperscale cloud scalability".

Ravi Pendekanti, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Western Digital's HDD business unit said: "The universe of data is evolving and growing rapidly driven by new applications in AI/ML, blockchain, IoT, smart video and more, all powered by the cloud, and there is no doubt that HDDs will continue to be a key foundational building block to help customers store more, and do more with their data. Congratulations to Marvell for achieving this milestone and for being a part of Western Digital's essential and critical ecosystem, bringing innovative storage solutions to help the world keep up with data growth, and bringing value to our customers".

John Chen, Vice President, TRENDFOCUS added: "Marvell's shipment of 5 billion HDD controllers is no small feat, enabling approximately 4.9 Zettabytes to be shipped over this timeframe. This milestone is a testament to the company's commitment and leadership in advancing HDD technology. Marvell's continued innovation has helped advance the HDD industry to record capacity shipments. As the insatiable demand for HDD exabytes in the cloud continues to grow, Marvell is well positioned to remain a leader in this industry with its strategic focus on storage infrastructure and its cutting-edge HDD IP portfolio".