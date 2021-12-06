All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Gamer keeps playing PlayStation as apartment nearly burns down

A German gamer was so absorbed with a PlayStation session that he didn't notice his apartment filling with smoke from a fire.

Published Mon, Dec 6 2021 4:25 PM CST
A gamer in Soest, Germany could've been burned alive due to lack of awareness while he was playing PlayStation.

Gamer keeps playing PlayStation as apartment nearly burns down 6654 | TweakTown.com

According to reports from German newspaper Soester Anzeiger, a man in Soest, West Germany could've died from smoke inhalation and possibly burned down an entire apartment building because he was paying too much attention to a gaming session.

Reports say the German gamer was surprised when the fire department showed up in his smoke-filled apartment on reports of a possible fire. The man had been so engrossed in his PlayStation gaming session that he didn't notice the beeping smoke alarms, nor did he see the thick plumes of smoke that had filled the apartment from a burning pan of spaghetti sauce.

Officials say that onlookers reported the smoke and that the untended pan could've started an open fire and spread to other apartments.

We can only imagine what he was playing.

NEWS SOURCE:soester-anzeiger.de

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

