All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Halo Infinite campaign's armor lockers don't contain multiplayer armor

The armor lockers in Halo Infinite's campaign do not actually unlock armor pieces for PVP multiplayer, contain cosmetics instead.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Dec 6 2021 1:38 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The armor lockers in Halo Infinite's campaign reportedly do not feature actual armor pieces that can be used in PVP customization.

Halo Infinite campaign's armor lockers don't contain multiplayer armor 9 | TweakTown.com

Gamers can find Spartan armor caches strewn across Halo Infinite's campaign map that apparently don't have armor in them. These lockers are part of Infinite's myriad of unlocks and collectibles which include equipment upgrades and Easter Eggs.

That's according to Forbes' Paul Tassi, who discovered the armor lockers only doled out cosmetics and not actual armor pieces that can be equipped and used in multiplayer. Reports also say the campaign does not have an unlockable armor core to be used in multiplayer. Tassi received an early copy of Halo Infinite for review and clarified the reports on Reddit:

  • There are armor caches around the map
  • When the question about campaign PvP armor pieces went out, I said I thought I could debunk that, but didn't get into detail because I didn't know if that was breaking the preview embargo
  • What was happening was that I was unlocking things that I assumed were armor, but when I opened more and read exactly the text of what was popping up, it was always cosmetics that were not actual armor pieces, despite being labeled Mark (whatever).
  • There was no way to go back and verify what had been unlocked because our build did not have access to multiplayer or customization there.
  • I thought I was assembling a set but it was just other cosmetics. While I cannot be absolutely certain there's not a core hiding somewhere, I have not heard from anyone that's the case, and the datamine does not indicate that. I definitely think that's a mistake and it would have been great to get a core and assemble a bunch of accessories from these caches.
  • So I wasn't trying to mislead, I thought I'd gotten armor and there wasn't a good way to double check. Opening more caches and talking with others made me realize there was not actual armor

343 Industries had previously said playing Infinite's campaign would unlock new cosmetics but didn't clarify what these items actually were.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/6/2021 at 1:53 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.