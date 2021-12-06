Halo Infinite campaign's armor lockers don't contain multiplayer armor

The armor lockers in Halo Infinite's campaign do not actually unlock armor pieces for PVP multiplayer, contain cosmetics instead.

Gamers can find Spartan armor caches strewn across Halo Infinite's campaign map that apparently don't have armor in them. These lockers are part of Infinite's myriad of unlocks and collectibles which include equipment upgrades and Easter Eggs.

That's according to Forbes' Paul Tassi, who discovered the armor lockers only doled out cosmetics and not actual armor pieces that can be equipped and used in multiplayer. Reports also say the campaign does not have an unlockable armor core to be used in multiplayer. Tassi received an early copy of Halo Infinite for review and clarified the reports on Reddit:

There are armor caches around the map

When the question about campaign PvP armor pieces went out, I said I thought I could debunk that, but didn't get into detail because I didn't know if that was breaking the preview embargo

What was happening was that I was unlocking things that I assumed were armor, but when I opened more and read exactly the text of what was popping up, it was always cosmetics that were not actual armor pieces, despite being labeled Mark (whatever).

There was no way to go back and verify what had been unlocked because our build did not have access to multiplayer or customization there.

I thought I was assembling a set but it was just other cosmetics. While I cannot be absolutely certain there's not a core hiding somewhere, I have not heard from anyone that's the case, and the datamine does not indicate that. I definitely think that's a mistake and it would have been great to get a core and assemble a bunch of accessories from these caches.

So I wasn't trying to mislead, I thought I'd gotten armor and there wasn't a good way to double check. Opening more caches and talking with others made me realize there was not actual armor

343 Industries had previously said playing Infinite's campaign would unlock new cosmetics but didn't clarify what these items actually were.