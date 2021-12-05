The first Unreal Engine 5 game is now on the market

Fortnite is now powered by Unreal Engine 5 as Epic Games shifts towards their new powerful games engine on all platforms.

Fortnite is now powered by Epic's next-gen Unreal Engine 5 technology which offers significant texture, graphics, and effects upgrades.

The first UE5 game is now on the market, and to no one's surprise, it's Fortnite. After all, Epic Games promised they'd bring Fortnite over to UE5 this year (although it took a lot longer to execute).

Fortnite's big Chapter 2 The End finale event actually ran in UE5 and this explains the decent in-game visual boost on Switch and PC, as well as some extra physics additions like the crazy weather effects (tornadoes!), combat sliding, web-slinging with Spider-Man's new slingers, and widespread environmental destruction across the all-new Island. It also explains the sizable multi-gigabyte update with Patch v19.00, which clicked in at up to 14.8GB on Switch.

The official v19.00 patch notes can be found below:

BATTLE ROYALE FEATURES

With the launch of Chapter 3, Fortnite Battle Royale is adding some additional features that we're bringing to Creative to enhance your experiences (see more below). For more information on what's happening in Fortnite Battle Royale visit our What's New in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped blog post.

SQUAD INTERACT

Creative and Battle Royale are adding the ability for multiple players to interact with a downed player to speed up recovery. Have a squad member down? Now two or more party members will significantly increase the pick up speed than one player!

SLIDING

Running downhill? Try Sliding to up your speed and evade enemy fire! While sliding, you still possess the abilities to shoot and build. Hold the crouch button while running to begin a slide, whether running downhill or not. Creators can add this setting and enable sliding in the My Island settings menu

BATTLE ROYALE ITEMS

We've added ALL the new Battle Royal items to Creative!

Ranger Assault Rifle - Made for distance! The Ranger Assault Rifle is forceful at medium range and quite capable at long range.

MK-Seven Assault Rifle - Built from The Seven's technology, the MK-Seven Assault Rifle is a medium- to long-range weapon with a high rate of fire. This Assault Rifle has a sight you can use while aiming. Align your target with the sight's red dot!

Striker Pump Shotgun - The Striker Pump Shotgun shoots a whole lot of pellets and boasts high burst damage. Aim... then strike!

Auto Shotgun - An automatic ally that lays down some serious firepower. The Auto Shotgun may not deal as much damage as the Striker Pump per shot, but it has a faster fire rate and reloads two shells at a time.

Stinger SMG - Appropriately named, the Stinger SMG deals high damage to both opponents and structures. It stings at medium range more than one may expect!

Sidearm Pistol - A trusty weapon to have by your side, the Sidearm Pistol is an accurate weapon that deals high damage at medium range and high headshot damage at close range. Don't underestimate it!

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper - The Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper deals high damage and can shoot three shots per clip. Get a second chance if you don't land your shot the first time! (And a third... just in case.)

PREFAB & GALLERY UPDATES

Added 7 new prefabs.

4 Background Buildings Prefabs - These are low memory single asset building groups that can be used in island background scenery.

3 Background Sand Dunes Prefabs - Large single asset sand dunes that can be used in island background scenery.

Added 13 new galleries.

10 Background Buildings Galleries - Multiple background building and skyscraper assets that can be used to build different island background scenery.

Background Sand Dune Gallery - Sand dune assets that can be used for island background scenery.

Snow Dune Gallery - Larger snow terrain assets to help with building snowy landscapes.

Tan Cliff Cave Gallery - A new material on cave gallery assets to help build terrain.

Added larger versions of some of the shapes in the Glass Props Gallery.

DEVICE FIXES

Fixed an issue where the collectibles in the Collectibles Gallery were no longer playing audio or visual effects when collected.

Fixed an issue where the new coin and music note collectibles were not counting towards collection based objectives.

Fixed an issue that caused the VFX device to use more memory than intended

ISLAND UPDATES

Added 2 new islands.

Survival Island with Caves - A balanced island with caves.

Survival Island with Caves Empty - A balanced island with caves and no foliage.

ISLAND FIXES

Fixed an issue on the Arctic Island where the snow piles would make wood sfx when being walked on.

UI FIXES