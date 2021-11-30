International Space Station captured in stunning high-res photographs

A collection of images of the International Space Station (ISS) have been published by NASA, showcasing the floating laboratory in all its glory.

The images were taken back on November 8 when the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavor was leaving the ISS for a return journey back to Earth with four astronauts. Before Endeavor made its way back down to the surface of Earth, it did a complete 360-degree fly-around the ISS, which Space.com reports is a maneuver that hasn't been performed since NASA retired its space shuttle fleet back in 2011. So, why fly around the ISS?

Besides the fun that the astronauts would have had flying around the ISS, the maneuver was also practical as it assisted Endeavors navigation system and allowed for astronauts to take photos of the ISS from angles that aren't usually visible to ISS managers. The photos are truly stunning and capture an incredible feat the human civilization has achieved. The ISS is a $100 billion floating laboratory used by many nations around the world, and these images represent a successful joint effort between many countries. What an achievement!