Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dumps over HALF his Microsoft stock

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella dumped $285 million of his Microsoft shares, over half of his holdings at a record $340 each.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has sold over half of his Microsoft shares, with Nadella offloading 838,600 shares across November 22 and November 23, 2021.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The 838,600 shares were sold in a price range between $334.37 and $349.22, with the 838,600 shares sold bringing his total Microsoft share count to 831,000. This means the Microsoft CEO has dumped over half of the stock he held in Microsoft, and there's no news about it.

The only pieces I could find was somewhere reputable at least, with Seeking Alpha only highlighting that the CEO of Microsoft selling over half the shares he holds in the company he literally runs, in a single sentence: "The shares were sold in a price range from $334.37 to $349.22, bringing his total share count to 831K shares". While CNBC reported: "Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella disclosed the sale of 839,000 shares in an SEC filing, leaving him with ownership of 831,000 shares following that transaction. Microsoft fell 1% in the premarket".

Microsoft stock is at record highs of $329 at the time of writing, dropping from its all-time high of $349.67 just days ago. Over the past 5 years, however, Microsoft stock is performing admirably, up 456% in those 5 years from the $60 or so mark to the $330 it is today.

I wonder what Nadella has planned next... a move from Microsoft? Diversification? The Bill Gates + Jeffrey Epstein deep, dark web of connection? Nadella could move on from Microsoft into something much bigger, maybe in the White House with the Biden administration?

Nadella recently attended a cybersecurity meeting with Joe Biden, as well as Apple CEO Tim Cook as well as high-level executives from the likes of Amazon, Google, IBM, JP Morgan, and more. There wasn't much fluff about that news when it happened, and there hasn't been since.