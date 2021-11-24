All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This is how much it costs to buy every cosmetic in Halo Infinite

Want to buy every cosmetic in Halo Infinite? This diagram of current in-game microtransactions may make you think twice.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Nov 24 2021 4:13 PM CST
Dataminers have revealed the full list of Halo Infinite season 1's storefront unlocks, which amounts to 88 pieces of content including armor cosmetics, weapon skins, charms, and more.

This is how much it costs to buy every cosmetic in Halo Infinite
Microsoft reminds us that monetization is a big reason why Halo Infinite exists. Dataminers have uncovered what can be purchased in Halo Infinite's first season from the in-game store, which includes 88 items of varying pricing. None of the items can actually be earned by playing and are exclusive to the store.

According to an excellent breakdown by Redditor samurai1226, buying each individual piece of content would cost as much as two Xbox Series X consoles--or roughly $1,035.

This is how much it costs to buy every cosmetic in Halo Infinite
This is how much it costs to buy every cosmetic in Halo Infinite
This is how much it costs to buy every cosmetic in Halo Infinite 2124 | TweakTown.com

Monetization remains one of the most controversial parts of Halo Infinite. For example, gamers have to spend money to make their Spartans look exactly like one of Noble Team's members as specific pieces of armor can only be used on a custom Spartan if they are purchased. Gamers say that Infinite is over-monetized and doesn't give enough content in return.

This, on top of the $10 battle pass and the storefront microtransactions that exist outside of the earnable and BP items has ignited a fire of annoyance in the gaming scene. It's to the point where Halo players are burning out and taking a break--or quitting altogether.

This seems to go against the things that 343i originally promised (in a now-deleted post):

  • Unambiguous Value. If someone invests their time or money in the game, they should understand what they're getting and that it will be worth more than the investment.
  • Allow Player Expression. We want everyone to build their dream Spartan. We are always looking for more ways to customize in-game personas and give the players options.
  • Provide Value. Combined with our engagement pillar we want to be clear about how to earn rewards. Most of all, we want to bring the best set of cosmetic-only rewards to Halo.
  • Always be listening, learning and experimenting. The Live team is all about growth and iteration. We build and support some fun content, but there will be times when things don't go as planned or where something we tried didn't land well.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

