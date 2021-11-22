Apple WristMac: wearable Macintosh accessory from 1988 up for $100,000

Apple made a wearable accessory for its Macintosh in the 1980s called the WristMac, now at auction and could fetch up to $100,000.

Apple actually made a wearable accessory for the Mac back in the 80s called the "WristMac" and it was made by Ex Machina Inc and Seiko, and now one of them is up for auction and could fetch up to $100,000.

The WristMac would've stored phone numbers, and executing or recurring one-time alarms, taking notes, exporting those notes to a text file, and then onto a disk. Users could've programmed their WristMac, and it would've worked -- and been tweaked on your -- Apple Macintosh computer.

NASA actually used the WristMac back in 1991, using them to communicate with a Macintosh Portable and Apple Link software on the Atlantis space shuttle. One of the super-rare WristMac wearables is now up for auction on ComicConnect, where it will be sold for somewhere between $1000 and $100,000 but given how rare the WristMac is, I don't think it will sell for a handful of Benjamins but rather some bundles of Benjamins.