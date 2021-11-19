Over 16,000 people want Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to resign

Over 16,700 people have signed a public petition calling for Activision CEO Bobby Kotick to be forcibly removed from office.

A petition to remove Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick from office has amassed more than 16,000 signatures.

The industry is fighting back against Activision's alleged abuse-ridden business. Workers have protested the alleged crimes with walkouts and over 1500 Activision, Blizzard, and King employees have publicly signed a petition calling for Bobby Kotick's resignation.

Now consumers and gamers are pressing the company. Over 16,000 people have signed a new public petition to oust Kotick from the company. The industry is also starting to rally against Activision-Blizzard's alleged abuse. Sony has spoken up about it, and Microsoft may even cut ties with the publisher altogether.

The board of directors, which is made up of longtime business partners and friends of Bobby Kotick, has officially said they support Kotick. It's very unlikely he will be fired...and if he does, he'll collect an incredible payout.