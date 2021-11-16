All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Xbox backward compatibility is done, here's the full list of 595 games

Microsoft says Xbox's backwards compatibility program is 100% finished, the new wave of games is officially the last BC titles.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Nov 16 2021 5:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Xbox backwards compatibility program is now 100% finished and Microsoft confirms no new games will be added.

Xbox backward compatibility is done, here's the full list of 595 games 12 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Microsoft celebrated 20 years of Xbox by bringing 70 new Xbox and Xbox 360 games to the backwards compatibility program, adding big titles like Max Payne, the FEAR franchise, and NIER complete with Auto HDR, FPS Boost, and massive resolution scaling up to 4K.

The company also confirmed this batch are the last games that will be added to the program (they said this years ago, but it's for real this time).The final Xbox backwards compatibility list has a total of 595 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games that are playable on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S generations. Almost all of these games have performance or visual boosts in some form.

Xbox backward compatibility is done, here's the full list of 595 games 10 | TweakTown.com

"Yes, this is the final addition of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backward compatibility program. We have reached the limits of our ability to add additional games to the catalog due to licensing, legal or technical constraints. We know we've said this before, but we went back one more time to bring as many fan-requested titles as possible to the catalog to celebrate our 20th anniversary," Microsoft told IGN.

Read Also: Xbox backward compatibility team originally had to reproduce bugs

Check below for the full Xbox backwards compatibility list:

Xbox backward compatibility is done, here's the full list of 595 games 55 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite Standard Edition - Xbox Series X & Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/16/2021 at 4:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:ign.com, majornelson.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.