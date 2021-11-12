All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Raptoreum crypto CPU mining: loves AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs and large L3 cache

GPU and SSD mining might be huge, but now CPU mining is back with Raptoreum -- which loves the huge L3 cache on AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Nov 12 2021 7:05 PM CST
If you were hoping to upgrade to a new AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Ryzen 9 5950X processor -- or even AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based desktop CPUs... you might be able to, and it'll be because of CPU miners.

Raptoreum crypto CPU mining: loves AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs and large L3 cache 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

It looks like the GPU shortage has seen crypto miners move to other cryptocurrencies -- including Raptoreum (RTM), which can be mined on the CPU and absolutely loves the large L3 cache on an AMD Ryzen 9 processor. The AMD Ryzen 9 3000 series and Ryzen 9 5000 series CPUs have large L3 cache which is perfect for Raptoreum CPU mining.

Even the now older-gen AMD Ryzen 9 3900 and 3900X are popular CPUs for Raptoreum mining because of their high L3 cache. Both of those CPUs beat Intel's just-launched Core i9-12900K "Alder Lake" CPU, but the newer Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X is a Raptoreum mining beast -- beating out every other CPU.

Raptoreum crypto CPU mining: loves AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs and large L3 cache 02 | TweakTown.com

There are some serious Raptoreum CPU mining setups, with YouTuber Rapid Mining having 6 x Ryzen 9 3900X and 2 x Ryzen 9 3950X systems -- with ROI being reached in around 284 days (with countless varying factors, of course). But with the value of RTM in the last few weeks, that ROI time can be much shorter.

El Chapuzas Informatico had some awesome posts, with an insane 28 x ASUS Prime X570P motherboards and 28 x Ryzen 9 CPUs all mining Raptoreum... drool.

Raptoreum crypto CPU mining: loves AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs and large L3 cache 03 | TweakTown.com
Raptoreum crypto CPU mining: loves AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs and large L3 cache 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

