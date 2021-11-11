All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Chip shortage bites into PS5 production, Sony reduces supply

Sony has slashed its internal shipment target for PS5 consoles and chip shortage likely to disrupt huge PS5 target for 2022-2023.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 12:09 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PS5 scarcity won't be alleviated any time soon. Sony has cut its PS5 shipment target due to worldwide component shortages.

Chip shortage bites into PS5 production, Sony reduces supply 52 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony has cut 1 million units from its PS5 production target, sources tell Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki. Sony now expects to have 15 million PS5 consoles available for shipment by March 2022, and now that number has dropped to 14 million. Like Nintendo, Microsoft, and other consumer technology manufacturers, Sony is having trouble securing critical semiconductors, chips, and components required for the PS5 console.

Supply constraints may also bite into Sony's big plans for 2022, where it plans to make nearly 23 million PlayStation 5 consoles ready for shipment. This is the largest salvo of PlayStation consoles that Sony has ever prepared in the history of the brand.

"We're planning next year's PS5 availability to ensure FY2022 will represent the highest number of consoles that we've ever sold in PlayStation history," SIE President Jim Ryan told investors in May.

"Demand is insatiable. PlayStation 5 consoles are selling out in seconds. I've never seen anything like this before."

Sony hasn't delivered official comment on these reports.

Chip shortage bites into PS5 production, Sony reduces supply 332 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Death Stranding Director's Cut - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$49.99$49.99$49.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/10/2021 at 10:20 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.