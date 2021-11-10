All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Twitter Crypto announced: dedicated crypto team, will report to CTO

Twitter flexes right into crypto and blockchain, with Twitter Crypto ready to handle all things crypto for creators, and users.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 10 2021 11:03 PM CST
Twitter has just announced it is building out a new division for all things cryptocurrency and blockchain, with the social networking giant hiring Tess Rinearson as the engineering boss in the newly-formed Twitter Crypto.

Twitter Crypto will have Rinearson "set the strategy for the future of crypto at (and on) Twitter". Rinearson said: "First, we'll be exploring how we can support the growing interest among creators to use decentralized apps to manage virtual goods and currencies, and to support their work and communities. Looking farther ahead, we'll be exploring how ideas from crypto communities can help us push the boundaries of what's possible with identity, community, ownership and more".

Parag Agrawal, Twitter chief technology officer (CTO) will be who Rinearson will be reporting to under Twitter Cryto. Twitter explains that there is "massive and growing interest among creators to use decentralized apps to manage virtual goods and currencies". Meanwhile, Rinearson will be working on these issues, "with a long term goal of exploring how ideas from crypto can help us push the boundaries of what's possible with identity, community and more".

Twitter Crypto announced: dedicated crypto team, will report to CTO 02 | TweakTown.com
