NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile rumored to use GA103 GPU

NVIDIA's high-end Ti GPU could land in the world of laptops, with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti using the GA103 GPU teased for 2022.

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a new high-end laptop GPU offering with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile, which will reportedly use the GA103 GPU.

The new rumor is coming from Matthew Smith, who maintains the TechPowerUp GPU and GPU-z database, that NVIDIA is working on a new flagship mobile GPU. It will reportedly use the GA103 GPU (GN20-E8) but we don't know the total configuration (CUDA cores, etc) just yet.

We should see the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile be quite a beast hopefully, with around 7680 CUDA cores, and a 256-bit memory bus. We could see 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory used, but it would be nice to see some of that ultra-fast GDDR6X memory used inside of a super-fast new RTX 3080 Ti Mobile GPU.

VideoCardz reports: "We spoke with Matthew on the actual source of this information. The name originated from the PCI Device ID database. A person nicknamed "Faintsnow" was first to submit a codename "GN20-E8" to an ID of 2420. The codename has later been updated to "GA103" by the same person. And finally, just four days ago, a product name "GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU" for this ID was posted in the database".

VC added: "We were unable to confirm whether "Faintsnow" had previously submitted similar information, but it should be noted that no one else has been able to tie ID:2420 with any name or product. However, this database is usually maintained by people working for GPU vendors so it is very likely that it is not based on pure speculation".