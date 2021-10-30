All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile rumored to use GA103 GPU

NVIDIA's high-end Ti GPU could land in the world of laptops, with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti using the GA103 GPU teased for 2022.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Oct 30 2021 10:49 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is reportedly preparing a new high-end laptop GPU offering with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile, which will reportedly use the GA103 GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile rumored to use GA103 GPU 01 | TweakTown.com

The new rumor is coming from Matthew Smith, who maintains the TechPowerUp GPU and GPU-z database, that NVIDIA is working on a new flagship mobile GPU. It will reportedly use the GA103 GPU (GN20-E8) but we don't know the total configuration (CUDA cores, etc) just yet.

We should see the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile be quite a beast hopefully, with around 7680 CUDA cores, and a 256-bit memory bus. We could see 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory used, but it would be nice to see some of that ultra-fast GDDR6X memory used inside of a super-fast new RTX 3080 Ti Mobile GPU.

VideoCardz reports: "We spoke with Matthew on the actual source of this information. The name originated from the PCI Device ID database. A person nicknamed "Faintsnow" was first to submit a codename "GN20-E8" to an ID of 2420. The codename has later been updated to "GA103" by the same person. And finally, just four days ago, a product name "GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU" for this ID was posted in the database".

VC added: "We were unable to confirm whether "Faintsnow" had previously submitted similar information, but it should be noted that no one else has been able to tie ID:2420 with any name or product. However, this database is usually maintained by people working for GPU vendors so it is very likely that it is not based on pure speculation".

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) Gaming Laptop (G533QS-DS96)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2399.99
$2399.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/30/2021 at 10:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, notebookcheck.net

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.