NASA officially delays launch of next astronauts headed to the ISS

NASA announced on Sunday that the launch for SpaceX Crew-3 that is headed to the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed yet again.

Originally, NASA and SpaceX had planned to swap over the Crew-2 astronauts onboard the ISS with the Crew-3 astronauts before Crew-2 departed the station, but that now isn't going to happen as the space agency has changed its plans for how the two teams will swap positions. NASA has decided to send the Crew-2 astronauts back down to Earth before the arrival of the Crew-3 astronauts. Crew-2 is scheduled to return back to Earth on November 8 at 2:05 pm ET.

Following the return of the Crew-2, SpaceX will launch Crew-3 on the back of its Falcon 9 rocket, marking the third long-duration crew mission to the ISS. That launch is scheduled for November 10, and at the moment, SpaceX is estimating that there is 80% of the weather will be favorable for launch, according to a recent tweet from the space transportation company. If you are interested in reading more about this story or would like to learn more about the launch, check out this link here.