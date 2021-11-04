All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

MSI unveils world's first 34-inch UltraWide monitor with Mini-LED tech

MSI MEG 341 Mini LED gaming monitor: 34-inch AUO AmLED panel with DisplayHDR 1000 and 'highest color' standard of a gaming monitor.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 4 2021 11:30 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI announced some new gaming monitors today, with the introduction of the world's first 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor using Mini-LED display technology.

MSI unveils world's first 34-inch UltraWide monitor with Mini-LED tech 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

The new MSI MEG Artymis 341 Mini LED is a new 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor using an AUO amLED panel, with the curved 34-inch Mini-LED panel expected to have a native 3440 x 1440 resolution and I'm sure gaming-fast 144Hz refresh rate or more.

I'd be disappointed to see the world's first 34-inch UltraWide Mini-LED gaming monitor without HDMI 2.1 connectivity, but it wouldn't be the first time a high-end monitor didn't have HDMI 2.1 which enables 4K 120Hz, and lets you plug in next-gen consoles in the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

We should expect to see MSI's new MEG Artymis 341 Mini LED gaming monitor to launch in 2022, where it will be joined by the 32-inch and 55-inch Mini LED gaming monitors from MSI.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.