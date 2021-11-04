MSI unveils world's first 34-inch UltraWide monitor with Mini-LED tech
MSI MEG 341 Mini LED gaming monitor: 34-inch AUO AmLED panel with DisplayHDR 1000 and 'highest color' standard of a gaming monitor.
MSI announced some new gaming monitors today, with the introduction of the world's first 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor using Mini-LED display technology.
The new MSI MEG Artymis 341 Mini LED is a new 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor using an AUO amLED panel, with the curved 34-inch Mini-LED panel expected to have a native 3440 x 1440 resolution and I'm sure gaming-fast 144Hz refresh rate or more.
I'd be disappointed to see the world's first 34-inch UltraWide Mini-LED gaming monitor without HDMI 2.1 connectivity, but it wouldn't be the first time a high-end monitor didn't have HDMI 2.1 which enables 4K 120Hz, and lets you plug in next-gen consoles in the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.
- Read more: Samsung's new Odyssey G9 monitor: Mini LED + DisplayHDR 2000 tech
- Read more: ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX Review: 32-inch 4K 144Hz + Mini LED
We should expect to see MSI's new MEG Artymis 341 Mini LED gaming monitor to launch in 2022, where it will be joined by the 32-inch and 55-inch Mini LED gaming monitors from MSI.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Battlefield 2042 free 10-hour trial for EA Play, Xbox Game Pass subs
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific's new map teased: Caldera looks like fun