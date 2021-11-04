MSI unveils world's first 34-inch UltraWide monitor with Mini-LED tech

MSI announced some new gaming monitors today, with the introduction of the world's first 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor using Mini-LED display technology.

The new MSI MEG Artymis 341 Mini LED is a new 34-inch UltraWide gaming monitor using an AUO amLED panel, with the curved 34-inch Mini-LED panel expected to have a native 3440 x 1440 resolution and I'm sure gaming-fast 144Hz refresh rate or more.

I'd be disappointed to see the world's first 34-inch UltraWide Mini-LED gaming monitor without HDMI 2.1 connectivity, but it wouldn't be the first time a high-end monitor didn't have HDMI 2.1 which enables 4K 120Hz, and lets you plug in next-gen consoles in the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

We should expect to see MSI's new MEG Artymis 341 Mini LED gaming monitor to launch in 2022, where it will be joined by the 32-inch and 55-inch Mini LED gaming monitors from MSI.