Grand Theft Auto V still huge 7 years later, now at 155 million sales

Grand Theft Auto V has now broken 155 million units sold worldwide in the last 7 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

Published Wed, Nov 3 2021 4:42 PM CDT
Grand Theft Auto V is still a sales monster seven years after its release.

GTA V has now sold-in (shipped) a combined 155 million units physically and digitally, Take-Two Interactive today announced. The numbers span two generations of consoles and will expand even more once the GTA V E&E remaster launches on Gen 9 systems. This represents a +5 million increase over the figures reported in Q1'22, and this quarter is the fourth quarter in a row the game has tacked on 5 million units sales.

To date, Grand Theft Auto V has helped generate over $6.4 billion in franchise earnings. The full game and the heavily-monetized GTA Online have significantly contributed to Take-Two's quarterly earnings since launch and continually drive up recurrent consumer spending (in-game microtransaction purchases), digital revenues and sales, and overall net revenue impact through game sales.

As a result of overperformance in Q2'22 due in part to GTA V's strong earnings, Take-Two has adjusted its total-year forecast to $3.4 billion.

