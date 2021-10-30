All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA confirms massive solar flare will hit Earth, arrival time found

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory has confirmed that a massive solar flare has erupted from an Earth-facing sunspot on October 28.

Published Sat, Oct 30 2021 2:31 AM CDT   |   Updated Sat, Oct 30 2021 3:04 AM CDT
NASA has taken to its blogs and social medias to confirm the existence of a massive solar flare headed directly towards Earth.

The solar flare was observed on October 28, and according to NASA, the flare came from the Sun's lower center which is directly facving Earth. At 11:35 a.m EDT the Sun released the biggest of a series of flares, bursting out a large amount of radiation towards Earth that is expected to arrive very soon. The flare was categorized as an X1-class flare, X being the most intense categorization for solar flares.

The categorization is much like the Richter scale that is used to measure earthquakes - an X2 flare is twice is twice as intense as an X1, and an X3 is three times as intense. The Sun entered Solar Cycle 25, and according to the space agency, this is the second X-class solar flare of the cycle, with the cycle lasting 11 years. Over the duration of the cycle the Sun will go through active and quite periods until it reaches its solar maximum where its magnetic poles will flip.

While the radiation from the solar flare won't case anything on Earth's surface to be affected it can cause geomagnetic storms in Earth's upper atmosphere which can interfere with GPS and communications signals as well as satellites. On a more positive note, the charged particles from the solar flare interacting with Earth's magnetic field can cause auroras. The space agency recommends those people who live in Northern US and Canada to keep an eye out for a possible light show over the weekend.

NASA states that the solar flare caused the launch of a coronal mass ejection that is expected to impact Earth tomorrow.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, blogs.nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

