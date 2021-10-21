All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Think you're good at Doom Eternal? Prove it with the new horde mode

Rip, tear, and annihilate wave after weave of demons in Doom Eternal's new horde mode, coming October 26 with new Update 6.66.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Oct 21 2021 11:36 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Doom Eternal's anticipated horde mode is coming October 26 in Update 6.66, id Software today announced.

Horde mode was something that I always wanted in Doom Eternal. Every since I started messing around with cheats I kept trying to figure out a way to get enemies to spawn in certain locations--I wanted to take on three or four marauders at once and just see how insane the battles could get. Wide-scale demon wars that are so demanding that they crash the game. Stuff like that.

Thankfully the official horde mode is coming out soon. It looks to be a survival-fest that gets harder over time, where you face off against waves of demon monstrosities in a scored and ranked playlist. It's an arcade game from hell--the best kind of arcade game. Update 6.66 will also include Battlemode's 2.0 revamp, two new master levels, and Bethesda says "there's certainly a surprise or two in there."

Senior Community Manager Joshua Boyle and Game Director Hugo Martin will show off horde mode live today at 7:30PM EST on Twitch and YouTube.

Read Also: Doom Eternal Review: Hellrazer

Think you're good at Doom Eternal? Prove it with the new horde mode 523 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

DOOM Eternal: Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.38
$19.38$15.76$18.09
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/21/2021 at 10:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:slayersclub.bethesda.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.