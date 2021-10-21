All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft officially makes it cheaper to add Xbox Series X SSD storage

Two new Xbox Series X/S expansion SSD cards are coming, and one of the cards is more expensive than an Xbox Series S console.

Published Thu, Oct 21 2021 9:17 AM CDT
Microsoft and Seagate are introduce two new SSD expansion cards to boost Xbox Series X/S storage: A cheaper 512GB option, and a hefty 2TB version that's more expensive than an Xbox Series S.

Seagate is introducing two new Xbox Series X/S SSDs to help fill out the price spectrum: a 512GB SSD for $139 that will be available mid-November, and a 2TB SSD for an eye-watering $399 that's coming in December, which is more than the Xbox Series S' MSRP of $299. Each drive has the same performance of an internal Xbox Series X/S SSD.

By December, Xbox gamers will have three options to upgrade their next-gen Xbox storage:

Seagate's drives are no-fuss and slot right into the Xbox consoles via CFExpress delivery cards. There's no need to check speeds, format anything, or open the console like with the PlayStation 5. Heatsinks are also unncessary.

These SSDs are required for gamers who want to move games with Xbox Series X optimizations intact. Games with Series X/S optimizations installed cannot be launched from HDDs, and can only be stored on these lower-end drives. The titles must instead be launched from high-speed SSDs.

Storage has always been an issue for next-gen consoles--the PS5, in particular, only has 667GB of usable space whereas the Xbox Series X has 802GB after formatting and OS partitions--and Game Pass is a big delivery mechanism for Xbox.

It'll be interesting to see if other partners roll out storage solutions soon. If you don't want to pay these prices, you could try your luck with this $30 adapter.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

