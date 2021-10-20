Monster Hunter World, a 3 year-old game, sold 2.7m units in 3 months

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Wed, Oct 20 2021 10:12 AM CDT
Monster Hunter World is selling incredibly well for a three year-old video game and still remains Capcom's champion release.

Monster Hunter World's performance can be summed in one phrase: sales-revenue monster. The game has now accumulated 20 million shipments worldwide, cementing the game firmly as the best-selling Capcom title of all time.

On top of the accumulated sales milestone is the game's continued sales over time. Monster Hunter World's previous sales were 17.3 million as of June 30, 2021, meaning the online action-RPG has sold 2.7 million in just three months. That's more than some games sell in their entire lifetime, and Monster Hunter World's total sales are more than some franchises sell.

This growth has pushed total Monster Hunter series sales to 77.7 million units worldwide. Resident Evil still leads the charge with a monstrous 117 million+ sales, but rightly so given the incredible amount of RE games that are on the market.

NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

