New Splinter Cell game has finally been approved by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has reportedly greenlit a new Splinter Cell game, and the project is in early pre-production phases of development.

Published Tue, Oct 19 2021 10:38 AM CDT
A new Splinter Cell game is in development at an undisclosed Ubisoft studio, sources tell Video Game Chronicle.

Reports say that Ubisoft has finally approved a new Splinter Cell game. The project is reportedly in early pre-production phases of development outside of its Montreal-based studio.

The news comes during an interesting time for Ubisoft, who is starting to shift towards mobile and free-to-play games development. Ubisoft also just shook up its internal editorial team, a division that oversees the creative decisions behind all in-development and upcoming games. Ubisoft leadership is now focusing on differentiating its games following the lackluster performance of The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint--both of which were derivative.

This aligns with previous discussions about Splinter Cell. Back in 2019, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said a new Splinter Cell would need to be different than the previous games.

"When you create a game, you have to make sure you will come with something that will be different enough from what you did before. Last time we did a Splinter Cell, we had lots of pressure from all the fans saying, 'Don't change it; don't do this; don't do that.' So some of the teams were more anxious to work on the brand," Guillemot told IGN at the time.

It's been over 8 years since Blacklist, the last Splinter Cell game and fans have been clamoring for a new entry in the series.

NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

