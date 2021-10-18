All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Switch dominated US sales for almost 3 years...until PS5 dethroned it

The Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling games system in the U.S. for nearly 3 years, but the PS5 just broke its streak.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Oct 18 2021 1:57 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Nintendo Switch's 33-month streak has been broken, the NPD Group confirms in its latest U.S. games market report.

Switch dominated US sales for almost 3 years...until PS5 dethroned it 2525 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

NPD Group's latest market report for September 2021 shows that pandemic-levels of spending are continuing onward. Consumers spent $412 million on video games hardware in September 2021, up 49% over last year, driven by new consoles like the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. In fact, PS5 sales finally outstripped Switch sales through the month of September, breaking nearly 3 years of Switch dominance.

"PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform of September in both units and dollars. PlayStation 5 is the best-selling hardware platform of 2021 year-to-date in dollars, while Nintendo Switch leads in units," NPD Group's Mat Piscatella said.

"September 2021 snaps the remarkable 33 consecutive month streak that Nintendo Switch was the market's leading platform in hardware unit sales. November 2018 was the last month a platform other than Nintendo Switch led the market in unit sales (PlayStation 4)."

Switch dominated US sales for almost 3 years...until PS5 dethroned it 433 | TweakTown.comSwitch dominated US sales for almost 3 years...until PS5 dethroned it 444 | TweakTown.com

The PlayStation 5 has currently sold 10.1 million units (as of June 30, 2021) and the Switch is at 89.04 million. Bear in mind the Switch had a 4-year lead over the PS5.

The PlayStation 5's current September lead could be even higher if more PlayStation 5s were available for sale. The console is a big hit in Japan (as is the Switch) and other worldwide regions, and Sony has warned users that supply could remain constrained throughout 2022. As a result, Sony is elongating the PS4's lifecycle and multiple new titles like Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden West are cross-gen releases across PS4 and PS5.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.00$69.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/18/2021 at 1:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.