Quest 2 is one year old and Oculus is having a big sale

Facebook is having a sale to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Quest 2 launch. Some of the best titles have deep discounts.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Oct 14 2021 1:17 AM CDT
The Oculus Quest 2 has been on the market for one full year now, and to celebrate, Oculus is offering deep discounts on nearly 30 of the most popular titles. You can save upwards of 40%.

Facebook released the Oculus Quest 2 on October 13, 2020. Since then, it has become the most popular VR headset on the SteamVR platform and probably the most widely owned VR device ever released. As a token of appreciation to all the early adopters of the Quest platform, Facebook is having a big sale to give you a chance to pick up a few more games.

Some of the best titles on the Quest platform are heavily discounted. You can save 27% off The Climb and 20% off The Climb 2. Until You Fall and Zero Caliber: Reloaded are 12% off right now. Many titles, including Arizona Sunshine, Real VR Fishing, and Contractors, are more than 30% off. And if you really want to save some money, Red Matter, Death Horizon: Reloaded, and Journey of the Gods are all carrying discounts of at least 40%.

Oculus is also offering an anniversary pack, including The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Gorn, The Thrill of the Fight, and Demeo as a bundle with a 22% discount compared to their regular prices.

The Oculus Quest anniversary sale is on now and ends October 17.

Oculus Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset - 128 GB

$378.00
$378.00--
* Prices last scanned on 10/13/2021 at 11:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:oculus.com, oculus.com

Kevin joined the TweakTown team in 2020 and has since kept us informed daily on the latest news. Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

