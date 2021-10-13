Acer enters the gaming desk business, intros Acer Predator gaming desk

Acer has just entered the gaming desk business with the announcement of its new 55-inch Predator gaming desk (PGD110) which will be released in 2022.

The new Acer Predator gaming desk will have enough room for everything you need to game on its 55-inch surface, which comes in two surface variants: easy-to-clean carbon fiber, and then Acer also offers another one with a beautiful custom-designed Predator mouse pad. I really want to see that in person.

There's plenty of room for your gaming PC or laptop, a monitor, and your required peripherals in your gaming mouse and keyboard. But Acer is dialing up the notch here with the Predator gaming desk with a storage rack for controllers or physical copies of games for your PlayStation 5 for example. There's a headphone hook, a cup holder (so good) and cable management on either side of the desk to keep your cables in check.

Acer will have its new Predator gaming desk in the hands -- or should I say under the arms and elbows -- of gamers in December 2021 for around $265. There's no firm release date for the US and other markets, but if this changes I'll edit the article and provide the updated pricing and launch details.