NVIDIA's new GeForce 496.13 drivers released, ready for Back 4 Blood

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 496.13 WHQL drivers, which include Game Ready support for a few of the very latest and greatest games.

The new GeForce Game Ready 496.13 WHQL drivers include Game Ready Driver support for Back 4 Blood, which when used with DLSS will super-boost your performance by up to 46% when gaming at 4K. You'll also receive the very latest support for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and Buldar's Gate 3, both of which have DLSS.

There's also Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider updates for DLSS, providing the latest version of DLSS that will both increase the graphics quality and performance.

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 496.13 WHQL drivers here (830MB download).

I'll be re-running both of those games in the next few days, so expect some refreshed results on all of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX series graphics cards.

There's also now over 1000 games that are supported by GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings tool, and with the new drivers we have support for 15 more titles. These new titles include: