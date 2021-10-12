All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's new GeForce 496.13 drivers released, ready for Back 4 Blood

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 496.13 WHQL drivers released: ready for Back for Blood, Alan Wake Remastered with DLSS goodness.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 12 2021 8:04 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 496.13 WHQL drivers, which include Game Ready support for a few of the very latest and greatest games.

NVIDIA's new GeForce 496.13 drivers released, ready for Back 4 Blood 523 | TweakTown.com

The new GeForce Game Ready 496.13 WHQL drivers include Game Ready Driver support for Back 4 Blood, which when used with DLSS will super-boost your performance by up to 46% when gaming at 4K. You'll also receive the very latest support for the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, and Buldar's Gate 3, both of which have DLSS.

There's also Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider updates for DLSS, providing the latest version of DLSS that will both increase the graphics quality and performance.

  • You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 496.13 WHQL drivers here (830MB download).

I'll be re-running both of those games in the next few days, so expect some refreshed results on all of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX series graphics cards.

There's also now over 1000 games that are supported by GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings tool, and with the new drivers we have support for 15 more titles. These new titles include:

  • Alan Wake Remastered
  • Diablo II: Resurrected
  • Far Cry 6
  • FIFA 22
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Industria
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • MIR4
  • New World
  • Sable
  • Severed Steel
  • Tales of Arise
  • The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari No Kiseki
  • Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition
  • World War Z: Aftermath
Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC LHR 10GB GDDR6X (ZT-A30800J-10PLHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/12/2021 at 1:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.