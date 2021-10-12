All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA DLSS is now super-charging over 120 games, and now Back 4 Blood

NVIDIA DLSS is now in over 120 games and apps, with 10 more games adding DLSS in October 2021 alone, with Back 4 Blood the latest.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 12 2021 8:00 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Anyone that regularly reads TweakTown and my GPU content will know that I'm a big fan of DLSS, and while it wasn't perfect with DLSS 1.0, it sure as hell is a great addition to GeForce RTX graphics cards with DLSS 2.0 and its improvements after v2.0 hit.

NVIDIA DLSS is now super-charging over 120 games, and now Back 4 Blood 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

But now, now we have NVIDIA and its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology powering over 120 games and apps, with 10 more games coming in October 2021 alone. One of the big ones is Back 4 Blood, which has DLSS support and adds up to 46% more performance.

DLSS is also super-powering Baldur's Gate 3 that was just launched, with an astonishing 88% increase in performance at 4K which can see the mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 Ti pushing 4K 60FPS+ in Baldur's Gate 3 thanks to DLSS. On top of that, we have the Crysis Remastered Trilogy which launches on October 15, which will have NVIDIA DLSS and ray-traced reflections, as well as enhanced textures, models, lighting and environments that will ensure the PC versions of the games are the best.

Better yet, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is receiving the latest version of NVIDIA DLSS on October 18. This will improve both the quality and performance, so I'll re-run my entire stack of graphics cards at both 1080p, 1440p, and 4K and then 8K (which will be the most interesting).

NVIDIA DLSS is now super-charging over 120 games, and now Back 4 Blood 07 | TweakTown.com

DLSS is also dropping into Rise of the Tomb Raider, with performance over doubling at 4K when max settings and ray tracing are enabled. I'll also re-run Rise of the Tomb Raider at all resolutions on all of my GeForce RTX series graphics cards as soon as these updates are out.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AMP Holo 12GB GDDR6X (ZT-A30810F-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2089.00
$2089.00$2089.00$2130.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/11/2021 at 2:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.