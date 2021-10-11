All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

GTA trilogy remaster is absolutely destroying GTA V E&E right now

GTA trilogy remaster has a 97% like ratio on YouTube, showing fans are much more excited about the PS2-era re-releases than GTA V.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Oct 11 2021 10:04 AM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Oct 11 2021 10:09 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

According to YouTube ratios, fans are much more excited about the new PS2-era GTA trilogy remaster collection than they are for GTA V E&E.

GTA trilogy remaster is absolutely destroying GTA V E&E right now 43 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition (what a name) is absolutely annihilating Grand Theft Auto Expanded & Enhanced in terms of ratings and fan sentiment. The GTA trilogy announcement trailer on YouTube currently has 225K likes out of 230.6K total ratings, making for a 97.6% like ratio. 12.8% of viewers liked the video.

GTA V's E&E PS5 trailer is another story. The footage triggered controversy within the GTA community with lots of criticism being levied at Rockstar for things like GTA V E&E graphics, accusations of cash grabs, and lack of transparency on new included features. At the time of writing the GTA V E&E trailer has 253K dislikes out of 285K total ratings, which is an 88.8% dislike ratio. 9.4% of the trailer's total 2.6 million viewers disliked the trailer.

Rockstar has yet to officially address this controversy with new concrete info, screenshots, or footage, and the most recent announcement post only discussed new features and content coming to GTA Online.

The GTA trilogy remaster is coming to platforms digitally on November 11, according to sources, and will also have a physical release on December 7.

GTA V E&E has been delayed to March 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.39
$24.39$24.39$25.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/11/2021 at 10:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.