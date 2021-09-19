All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Rockstar should address growing GTA V controversy as soon as possible

Frustration and disappointment is brewing in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase, and Rockstar should step in and address things ASAP.

Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 4:33 PM CDT
GTA V's huge 8-year birthday isn't met with celebration but controversy from devout fans.

Rockstar should address growing GTA V controversy as soon as possible 45 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

There's a big issue brewing in the GTA community and Rockstar Games should address it as soon as possible. The controversy stems from the recent GTA V Expanded & Enhanced PS5 trailer, which has been widely criticized by Grand Theft Auto players. The footage promises high-end graphics that many gamers say look similar to the PS4 and Xbox One versions, and the next-gen re-release is being called a "cash grab" as a result.

Rockstar should address growing GTA V controversy as soon as possible 25234 | TweakTown.com

Fans are using YouTube's dislike feature to send a message to Rockstar Games. Five days ago the trailer had 120,000 dislikes with an 83% dislike ratio. Now the trailer has grown by a colossal 87,000 dislikes and currently sits at 207,000 dislikes, representing an 87.7% dislike ratio. Just yesterday it had 197K dislikes.

Read Also: GTA V in 8 years: $6.4 billion earned, 150 million sales, and tons of microtransactions

Rockstar should step in and reveal more in-depth details about GTA V's E&E version if possible. However, putting together trailers takes quite a bit of time and the game is still six months away from release.

Interestingly enough, Take-Two Interactive's stock started to drop a day before the reveal trailer and has fallen a bit every day since, currently sitting at $151.66 per share.

Rockstar should address growing GTA V controversy as soon as possible 42 | TweakTown.com
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

