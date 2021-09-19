Rockstar should address growing GTA V controversy as soon as possible

Frustration and disappointment is brewing in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase, and Rockstar should step in and address things ASAP.

GTA V's huge 8-year birthday isn't met with celebration but controversy from devout fans.

There's a big issue brewing in the GTA community and Rockstar Games should address it as soon as possible. The controversy stems from the recent GTA V Expanded & Enhanced PS5 trailer, which has been widely criticized by Grand Theft Auto players. The footage promises high-end graphics that many gamers say look similar to the PS4 and Xbox One versions, and the next-gen re-release is being called a "cash grab" as a result.

Fans are using YouTube's dislike feature to send a message to Rockstar Games. Five days ago the trailer had 120,000 dislikes with an 83% dislike ratio. Now the trailer has grown by a colossal 87,000 dislikes and currently sits at 207,000 dislikes, representing an 87.7% dislike ratio. Just yesterday it had 197K dislikes.

Rockstar should step in and reveal more in-depth details about GTA V's E&E version if possible. However, putting together trailers takes quite a bit of time and the game is still six months away from release.

Interestingly enough, Take-Two Interactive's stock started to drop a day before the reveal trailer and has fallen a bit every day since, currently sitting at $151.66 per share.