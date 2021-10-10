All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Valve: Gamers really shouldn't open their Steam Deck PC-handhelds

Valve releases a five-minute teardown video of the Steam Deck and warns gamers not to open their PC-handheld hybrid systems.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Oct 10 2021 11:14 AM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Oct 10 2021 11:46 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Valve really doesn't want you to open your Steam Deck...but it shows you how to anyway.

Valve is warning gamers not to crack open their Steam Deck handheld PC-hybrids to replace parts, and even says doing so could start a disastrous fire. The reality is the Steam Deck is an extremely compact system with dangerous materials like a lithium-ion battery...but this really isn't different than, say, a Nintendo Switch. The main difference is just how much stuff is packed together in the Steam deck versus the Switch--Nintendo's handheld has a lot more room for components. The Steam Deck is pretty jam-packed together. Valve also also says it's very possible you could simply break the Steam Deck if you're not careful, which is a very real possibility.

Photo Credit: Tronix Fix

"We at Valve don't recommend you ever open it up. The Steam Deck is a very tightly designed system and parts are chosen carefully for this product specific for its construction, so they aren't really designed to be user-swappable. Opening it up and replacing parts might mess things up...like profoundly."

"For example, if you damage the battery, the whole thing could catch fire later."

The Steam Deck uses a variety of custom-made parts that can't be purchased off-the-shelf. The system's analog sticks and SSDs, for example, are a custom assembly. In a move that modders, tech pros, and curious gamers will absolutely appreciate, Valve says it plans to make replacement parts available sometime post-launch.

Valve's innovative Steam Deck handheld-hybrid console starts releasing holiday 2021 and shipments will continue well into 2022.

Valve: Gamers really shouldn't open their Steam Deck PC-handhelds 32 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Orange Box - Xbox 360

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.75
$9.92$17.32$64.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/10/2021 at 11:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.