Valve: Gamers really shouldn't open their Steam Deck PC-handhelds
Valve releases a five-minute teardown video of the Steam Deck and warns gamers not to open their PC-handheld hybrid systems.
Valve really doesn't want you to open your Steam Deck...but it shows you how to anyway.
Valve is warning gamers not to crack open their Steam Deck handheld PC-hybrids to replace parts, and even says doing so could start a disastrous fire. The reality is the Steam Deck is an extremely compact system with dangerous materials like a lithium-ion battery...but this really isn't different than, say, a Nintendo Switch. The main difference is just how much stuff is packed together in the Steam deck versus the Switch--Nintendo's handheld has a lot more room for components. The Steam Deck is pretty jam-packed together. Valve also also says it's very possible you could simply break the Steam Deck if you're not careful, which is a very real possibility.
Photo Credit: Tronix Fix
"We at Valve don't recommend you ever open it up. The Steam Deck is a very tightly designed system and parts are chosen carefully for this product specific for its construction, so they aren't really designed to be user-swappable. Opening it up and replacing parts might mess things up...like profoundly."
"For example, if you damage the battery, the whole thing could catch fire later."
The Steam Deck uses a variety of custom-made parts that can't be purchased off-the-shelf. The system's analog sticks and SSDs, for example, are a custom assembly. In a move that modders, tech pros, and curious gamers will absolutely appreciate, Valve says it plans to make replacement parts available sometime post-launch.
Valve's innovative Steam Deck handheld-hybrid console starts releasing holiday 2021 and shipments will continue well into 2022.