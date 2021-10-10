Valve: Gamers really shouldn't open their Steam Deck PC-handhelds

Valve really doesn't want you to open your Steam Deck...but it shows you how to anyway.

Valve is warning gamers not to crack open their Steam Deck handheld PC-hybrids to replace parts, and even says doing so could start a disastrous fire. The reality is the Steam Deck is an extremely compact system with dangerous materials like a lithium-ion battery...but this really isn't different than, say, a Nintendo Switch. The main difference is just how much stuff is packed together in the Steam deck versus the Switch--Nintendo's handheld has a lot more room for components. The Steam Deck is pretty jam-packed together. Valve also also says it's very possible you could simply break the Steam Deck if you're not careful, which is a very real possibility.

Photo Credit: Tronix Fix

"We at Valve don't recommend you ever open it up. The Steam Deck is a very tightly designed system and parts are chosen carefully for this product specific for its construction, so they aren't really designed to be user-swappable. Opening it up and replacing parts might mess things up...like profoundly."

"For example, if you damage the battery, the whole thing could catch fire later."

The Steam Deck uses a variety of custom-made parts that can't be purchased off-the-shelf. The system's analog sticks and SSDs, for example, are a custom assembly. In a move that modders, tech pros, and curious gamers will absolutely appreciate, Valve says it plans to make replacement parts available sometime post-launch.

Valve's innovative Steam Deck handheld-hybrid console starts releasing holiday 2021 and shipments will continue well into 2022.