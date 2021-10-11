All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
One Inspiration4 astronaut suffered 'space sickness' for two days

One of the astronauts aboard SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission said that for the three days in space, she felt sick for two of them.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Oct 11 2021 3:03 AM CDT
A civilian astronaut that was aboard SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission has talked about her experience being in space for three days.

Dr. Sian Proctor was joined by three other crew members for a three-day mission in space, marking the very first all-civilian trip to space. The Inspiration4 mission consisted of zero astronauts, and according to Dr. Proctor, who spoke to National Geographic, the first two days of the trip, she felt quite sick. Dr. Proctor said, "Space sickness is one of those things that a lot of people suffer from. You're just not on your game." So, what causes "space sickness"?

Humans are very well adjusted to the Earth's gravity, but when venturing off-planet with no gravity, you experience weightlessness, which can lead to variable levels of motion sickness. This is quite common, according to Dr. Proctor. Luckily, this feeling is usually temporary as the astronaut starts to adapt and adjust to the new environment. "But man, I woke up the third day, and I was humming, and everything was perfect. I had adapted, I was good, and I was like, 'What? I have to come home?! No, no, no!'" said Dr. Proctor.

Adding, "I would go for longer. Three days was not enough. I think, ideally, a five-day mission in the Dragon capsule with the cupola would be perfect."

Read more: Inspiration4 crew had toilet 'challenges', Elon Musk will add upgrades

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:news.yahoo.com

