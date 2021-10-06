All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New F2P Ghost Recon Frontline gets badly ratioed on YouTube

Ubisoft's new Ghost Recon Frontlines battle royale gest lambasted in YouTube comments section with a whopping 83% dislike ratio.

Published Wed, Oct 6 2021 10:36 AM CDT
Gamers really don't like Ubisoft's new Ghost Recon Frontline battle royale.

Ghost Recon Frontline is the latest of Ubisoft's new free-to-play initiative. The game is a 100-player+ battle royale that's clearly meant to take on Warzone, complete with classes, a huge evolving and dynamic map, and lots of "tactical opportunities." There's just one issue: Gamers apparently don't want it.

The game's first impression hasn't been a good one in the eyes of the community, and Ghost Recon Frontline's reveal trailer has a staggering 83% dislike ratio with 5K dislikes against 1K likes. This is somewhat reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto V E&E's disastrous ratio on YouTube (248K dislikes vs 31K likes).

The comments section rips on the footage with the major sentiment being that fans asked for anything but a free-to-play battle royale. "So the new Ghost Recon isn't even Ghost Recon it's literally Warzone!!" one user says.

"The Community: "we want a return to roots hardcore tactical stealthy shooter" Ubisoft: "We hear you, here's a Battle Royal game," another says.

