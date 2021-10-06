New F2P Ghost Recon Frontline gets badly ratioed on YouTube

Gamers really don't like Ubisoft's new Ghost Recon Frontline battle royale.

Ghost Recon Frontline is the latest of Ubisoft's new free-to-play initiative. The game is a 100-player+ battle royale that's clearly meant to take on Warzone, complete with classes, a huge evolving and dynamic map, and lots of "tactical opportunities." There's just one issue: Gamers apparently don't want it.

The game's first impression hasn't been a good one in the eyes of the community, and Ghost Recon Frontline's reveal trailer has a staggering 83% dislike ratio with 5K dislikes against 1K likes. This is somewhat reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto V E&E's disastrous ratio on YouTube (248K dislikes vs 31K likes).

The comments section rips on the footage with the major sentiment being that fans asked for anything but a free-to-play battle royale. "So the new Ghost Recon isn't even Ghost Recon it's literally Warzone!!" one user says.

"The Community: "we want a return to roots hardcore tactical stealthy shooter" Ubisoft: "We hear you, here's a Battle Royal game," another says.