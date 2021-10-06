All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China is building an 'artificial Sun' for unlimited clean energy

China is constructing an artificial Sun that researchers say will be able to provide unlimited energy is Beijing backs it.

Published Wed, Oct 6 2021 2:30 AM CDT
Researchers in China are working hard to create an "artificial Sun" capable of producing unlimited clean energy.

China is building an 'artificial Sun' for unlimited clean energy 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Back in June, researchers at the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) set a new world record for nuclear fusion. The team was able to raise temperatures of their mini-star to 120 million degrees Celsius (216,000,032 F) for 101 seconds, and while that doesn't seem very long, in 2016, the team was able to get the temperature to 50 million degrees Celsius for 102 seconds. As you can see, considerable progress is being made.

The team does have a few problems on their hands though. To create a mini-star here on Earth, the team needs to sustain a large amount of pressure in the chamber so the nuclear fusion process can take place. For the Sun or any other stars like it, this process is quite easy. The Sun is so large that gravity provides an equally distributed amount of pressure needed to initiate and sustain the fusion process. While researchers are still quite far from replicating what the Sun can do, steps are being taken towards achieving that goal.

China is building an 'artificial Sun' for unlimited clean energy 02 | TweakTown.com

According to one of the lead scientists at EAST, the team would be able to produce electricity from an "artificial Sun" in the early 2030s if Beijing backed the project. If the researcher's estimations are correct, the team could create the first "artificial Sun" that will be able to provide the country and perhaps even the world, a sustained endless supply of clean energy.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:scmp.com, freethink.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

