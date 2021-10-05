All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Captain Kirk will actually go to space with Blue Origin very soon

William Shatner, the actor that played Captain Kirk in the hit series Star Trek, will be going to space with Blue Origin very soon.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Oct 5 2021 6:18 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Actor William Shatner has announced that he will be going on a suborbital flight to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Captain Kirk will actually go to space with Blue Origin very soon 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The announcement from Shatner comes after the heated news that Blue Origin employees found the work environment "toxic" and uncomfortable for women. Shatner is known for his role in Star Trek as Captain Kirk and will be joined by Audrey Powers, the vice president of missions and flight operations at Blue Origin. The launch is scheduled to occur at New Shepard's launch site in west Texas on October 12.

Shatner took to Twitter to announce the news, saying, "So now I can say something. Yes, it's true; I'm going to be a 'rocket man!'" Shatner added in a Blue Origin statement, "I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle." Additionally, the announcement comes after anonymous former/current Blue Origin engineers warned that Blue Origin prioritized speed over safety.

In response to these comments by the engineers, Blue Origin said, "We stand by our safety record and believe that New Shepard is the safest space vehicle ever designed or built."

Captain Kirk will actually go to space with Blue Origin very soon 03 | TweakTown.com

For more information about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

NASA '1981 Cosmic' with Space Shuttle Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2021 at 6:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.