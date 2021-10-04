All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elden Ring will be 'very difficult,' FromSoftware warns

Elden Ring won't shy away from the brutal difficulty of FromSoft games, devs say the game will be very hard and very rewarding.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Oct 4 2021 12:29 PM CDT
Like Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Bloodborne, FromSoftware says Elden Ring will be "very difficult" and gamers will have "high sense of accomplishment" when they beat bosses and progress throughout the open-ended Lands Between.

Elden Ring will be 'very difficult,' FromSoftware warns
Elden Ring is FromSoft's most ambitious game yet, featuring horseback riding, a huge fantasy realm full of monsters, loot, and seamless dungeons, and a wider class-based system with four-player co-op. There's one thing that remains consistent, though: Grueling and punishing gameplay. In a recent interview with Famitsu at the Tokyo Game Show, FromSoft's marketing guru Yasuhiro Kitao warns players to expect pain.

"It will be very difficult," Kitao said. "We want players to feel a sense of accomplishment, and one of the ways to achieve this is to set a high difficulty level."

"There are systems in place to help you experience that sense of accomplishment. For example, when there are a lot of enemies, you can summon a spirit to fight with you as your companion."

Kitao also confirms Elden Ring won't have any fetch quests or mundane side quests. The map, which is set in the virulent multi-biomed Lands Between, is set up in an "unusual way."

"We have prepared a large field, but we don't have any errand quests, so players can go there or there as they like."




The map features open areas, small villages and clustered buildings, natural-based environments, dungeons, and bigger high-level castles replete with bosses. The entire map is seamless, that is players can navigate from one end to the other without sequences or transition points.

Elden Ring is currently in its final stages of development and FromSoftware is confident they can achieve the January 2021 release date.

Read Also: Elden Ring: Set in Lands Between, a seamless and dynamic fantasy realm

NEWS SOURCE:famitsu.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

