Elden Ring: Set in Lands Between, a seamless and dynamic fantasy realm

New Elden Ring details: Set in the mythical Lands Between, a seamless grand fantasy world with dynamic weather, towering castle.

Elden Ring is a FromSoftware game untethered by previous restrictions, featuring open-world exploration, tons of character builds, and bizarre high fantasy dynamism.

Following Elden Ring's official release date announcement, Bandai Namco confirms a bunch of new details about the game. The publisher is calling Elden Ring a "grand fantasy action-RPG" with a scope never before seen in a FromSoftware title. This is the biggest game the Dark Souls devs have ever made, and is a total evolution of the legendary hack-and-slash series.

Below we've cataloged everything we know about the game so far, including setting, scope, game mechanics and features, bosses, lore, and more.

Elden Ring Lore

The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring. And become the Elden Lord.

Real-time weather - Elden Ring will have a "vast and seamless landscape" with real-time dynamic weather effects, day-to-night progression, and environmental immersion.

Set in the Lands Between, a mythical high fantasy realm - The game has a "rich world with a staggering sense of scale never before seen in a FromSoftware title," complete with multiple biomes like grasspy plains, suffocating swamps, lush forests, and towering mountains. There will be tons of castles, dungeons, and other dark fantasy monuments.

Four-player online co-op - Gamers can take on the game solo or with a team of three friends.

Massive RPG potential - Elden Ring has more spells, weapons, armors, and skills than any other FromSoft game. Players can experiment with a ton of different builds and proficiencies for solo or team play and adjust their playstyles accordingly.

Total evolution of Dark Souls - Miyazaki says Elden Ring is the culmination of everything the studio has learned with Dark Souls, including the dark fantasy series' punishing combat and bizarre style.

Lore written by A Song of Ice and Fire author - George R.R. Martin has written out key parts of the lore for Elden Ring, including its myths and legends like the Tarnished and the Golden Order.

Themes of bravery and heroism - Bandai Namco calls upon the "brave and gallant" to restore the Golden Order and find the Elden Ring, a strange artifact of a doomed world. The protagonist uses symbolic weapons like gleaming swords of light,

Vertical exploration - The game is filled with magical launch-pads that can fling you into the air on horseback, allowing you to scale mountains and other high precipes.

Cross-gen release, free next-gen upgrade - Elden Ring is releasing on both PS4 and Xbox One as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Anyone who buys a current-gen version also gets a free upgrade to the next-gen version. The game is priced at $59.99.

Elden Ring releases January 21, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Series X/S, and PS5. Check below for more info including screenshots:

Here's what FromSoftware and Namco Bandai said about Elden Ring in a recent press release.

"With ELDEN RING, we have applied all our dark fantasy and action-RPG expertise cultivated throughout the Dark Souls series, in order to create a bold, classical evolution of the genre," commented Hidetaka Miyazaki, Director at FromSoftware,

"We've crafted a rich world with a staggering sense of scale, based off of legends written for the game by George R. R. Martin. ELDEN RING is a world full of mystery and peril, ready to be explored and discovered; a drama in which various characters flaunt their own mystique and ulterior motives. We sincerely hope you enjoy experiencing it for yourself."

"I am very happy and excited to announce the release date of ELDEN RING, a new game created by Mr. Miyazaki and Mr. George R.R. Martin, two creators that I truly admire and have a passionate fan base around the world. I am very happy and excited to be able to tell you about it." Added Yasuo Miyakawa, President & CEO, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

"We will continue to develop ELDEN RING not only as a game but also in a variety of other areas in order to deliver the worldview and charm of this title to our fans around the world. We look forward to your continued support."